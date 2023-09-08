Landslide kill 30 in Abuja, illegal miners fingered

At least 30 persons have lost their lives in a landslide reportedly triggered by activities of illegal miners in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The council area chairman disclosed this during a meeting between FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and six Area Councils Chairmen.

Expressing shock over the developments, Wike said he would meet with his counterpart in Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, to tackle illegal mining in the FCT.

He also directed the council bosses to set up surveillance task force in their areas to monitor mining activities.

Kuje Area Council Chairman, Abdullahi Sabo, lamented the menace of illegal miners.

He said: “The issue of illegal mining in the FCT. There is indiscriminate mining licences given out and this has led to insecurity. They give letters of consent to Chinese people.

“Just few days ago, there was a land slide that took the lives of 30 people as a result of the activities of illegal miners.

We appeal to you to engage the Minister of Mines to stop mining in the FCT”.