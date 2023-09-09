Home » Trending » Business » Plane Crash averted, during heavy rainfall @ Lagos Airport

Plane Crash averted, during heavy rainfall @ Lagos Airport

United Nigeria Airlines aircraft on Friday night overshot runway at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos causing panic among passengers.

The incident happened at about 7:35 pm on Runway 18 Left during a heavy rainfall at the airport.

It was learnt that rescue operations began immediately with the arrival of officials from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFFS) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Details of the incident are still sketchy as of press time, the evacuation of passenger was said to have taken place.

A source at the airport said the aircraft was returning from Owerri, Imo State when it overshot runway 18L by 200 meters, adding “no casualty at the moment.”

There was also no official comment from the airline or the airport authorities as of the time of filing this report.

