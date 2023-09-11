Two sisters die as heavy rain collapses building

That heavy downpour last Friday and Saturday has wrecked havoc somewhere in Ogun State.

Two siblings who thought they were secured away from danger, in their house perished that day !

YOUNEWS is aware that the two victims were said to be within the structure when the Saturday downpour started before the building caved in.

The family of Ayanshina have been thrown into mourning since the building owned by the family in Ojodu Abiodun in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, collapsed and killed their two daughters on Saturday.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred due to a mudslide following a downpour.

The 16-year-old Suliyat and her 25-year-old elder sister, Nofisat, were trapped in the collapsed building.

It took some time for neighbours to free the sisters, who were hurt and trapped within the collapsed structure.

The residents did everything they could to save both victims from the rubble.

And as soon as they were rescued from the wreckage, the residents rushed both injured sisters to the Tomade Hospital, Ojodu Abiodun, which is close by.

Unfortunately, Suliyat and Nofisat were confirmed as BID ( Brought In Dead) by a doctor on duty.

The matter was reported to the police, the family insisted that the deceased be buried according to Islamic rites.

Speaking, the state Public Relations Officer, Odutola Omolola, who confirmed the incident, said the family insisted that the victims be buried immediately.