Car wash attendant steal customer’s car, arrested..reveals his trick

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested a car wash attendant after he absconded with a 2012 Toyota Camry handed over to him for cleaning in Isheri, Lagos.

The suspect, Issa Muhammed, aged 22, was arrested on Sunday, September 9, 2023, in the Agege area of Lagos State where he parked the car to link up with a buyer.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the car was handed over to the suspect three hours earlier by the owner in preparation for a family outing later in the afternoon.

Mohammed, who was employed at the car wash three days before the incident, had removed the number plate of the car and discarded all identities linking the car to its owner immediately he arrived Agege.

The CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi-led RRS will be charging the matter to court immediately investigation is concluded