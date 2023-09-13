Exposed ! Ogun gov gatecrashes into Tinubu’s trip without invite

Insiders have revealed that the Ogunn State governor did not get invite to go on India travel with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Curiously, he had announced his return to office from India without any official communication to the State House of Assembly was unwarranted.

No official communication to the State House of Assembly telling them about his Absence Without Leave (AWOL); nor of his wilful abandonment of his official responsibilities which has robbed the State of direction.

Mainly because of this, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has come under fire from the leading opposition party in the state, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for his questionable actions and disregard for the welfare of the state.

Giving him a knock for the jump into President Trip uninvited, The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State said,

“We are persuaded that Mr. Abiodun is completely overwhelmed with a cloud of desperation to seek for support against his impending loss at the election petition tribunal where none exists. This explains his increasing penchant for jumping on every available flight to join the President and his entourage which he is not invited. 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙈𝙧. 𝘿𝙖𝙥𝙤 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙣’𝙨 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙖 𝙏𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙗𝙪’𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙥 𝙩𝙤 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖? From available information, 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣-𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙬𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙖𝙭𝙥𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧𝙨’ 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮.

We challenge all relevant stakeholders to query 𝙬𝙝𝙮 𝙈𝙧. 𝘼𝙗𝙞𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙙 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩’𝙨 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 or Mr. President’s Advance team. 𝙄𝙛 𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙫𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙙, 𝙬𝙝𝙮 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙗𝙚𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙈𝙧. 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖?

Mr. Abiodun’s ill-fated India trip has once again, confirmed his ugly habit of always smuggling himself into Mr. President’s entourage uninvited for no tenable official reason(s) other than ego-massaging and attention seeking.

Again, we are bold enough to ask Mr. Abiodun to tell his employers, the Ogun State taxpayers; the very people whose financial resources he has been recklessly throwing around, the kind of investment that has been attracted to the State since he started junketing all over while thousands of pensioners and workers are dying daily from hunger and penury resulting from non-release of their entitlements since 2012.