Exposed ! Ogun gov gatecrashes into Tinubu’s trip without invite

Insiders have revealed that the Ogunn State governor did not get invite to go on India travel with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Curiously, he had announced his return to office from India without any official communication to the State House of Assembly was unwarranted.

No official communication to the State House of Assembly telling them about his Absence Without Leave (AWOL); nor of his wilful abandonment of his official responsibilities which has robbed the State of direction.

Mainly because of this, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has come under fire from the leading opposition party in the state, Peopleโ€™s Democratic Party, PDP, for his questionable actions and disregard for the welfare of the state.

Giving him a knock for the jump into President Trip uninvited, The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State said,

“We are persuaded that Mr. Abiodun is completely overwhelmed with a cloud of desperation to seek for support against his impending loss at the election petition tribunal where none exists. This explains his increasing penchant for jumping on every available flight to join the President and his entourage which he is not invited. ๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™š๐™ญ๐™–๐™˜๐™ฉ๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™ฌ๐™–๐™จ ๐™ˆ๐™ง. ๐˜ฟ๐™–๐™ฅ๐™ค ๐˜ผ๐™—๐™ž๐™ค๐™™๐™ช๐™ฃโ€™๐™จ ๐™—๐™ช๐™จ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™š๐™จ๐™จ ๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™‹๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™ž๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐˜ฝ๐™ค๐™ก๐™– ๐™๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ช๐™—๐™ชโ€™๐™จ ๐™ก๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™ž๐™ฅ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ž๐™–? From available information, ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ฌ๐™–๐™จ ๐™Ÿ๐™ช๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ค๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ-๐™จ๐™š๐™š๐™ ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ฌ๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™š ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ญ๐™ฅ๐™–๐™ฎ๐™š๐™ง๐™จโ€™ ๐™ข๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™š๐™ฎ.

We challenge all relevant stakeholders to query ๐™ฌ๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ˆ๐™ง. ๐˜ผ๐™—๐™ž๐™ค๐™™๐™ช๐™ฃ ๐™™๐™ž๐™™ ๐™ฃ๐™ค๐™ฉ ๐™–๐™ง๐™ง๐™ž๐™ซ๐™š ๐™ž๐™ฃ ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ž๐™– ๐™ฌ๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™‹๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™ž๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉโ€™๐™จ ๐™ฉ๐™š๐™–๐™ข or Mr. Presidentโ€™s Advance team. ๐™„๐™› ๐™๐™š ๐™ฌ๐™–๐™จ ๐™ค๐™›๐™›๐™ž๐™˜๐™ž๐™–๐™ก๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ซ๐™ž๐™ฉ๐™š๐™™, ๐™ฌ๐™๐™ฎ ๐™ฌ๐™–๐™จ ๐™๐™š ๐™๐™ช๐™ง๐™ง๐™ž๐™š๐™™๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™จ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™—๐™–๐™˜๐™ ๐™—๐™š๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™š ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™™๐™š๐™ฅ๐™–๐™ง๐™ฉ๐™ช๐™ง๐™š ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ˆ๐™ง. ๐™‹๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™ž๐™™๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฉ ๐™›๐™ง๐™ค๐™ข ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ž๐™–?

Mr. Abiodunโ€™s ill-fated India trip has once again, confirmed his ugly habit of always smuggling himself into Mr. Presidentโ€™s entourage uninvited for no tenable official reason(s) other than ego-massaging and attention seeking.

Again, we are bold enough to ask Mr. Abiodun to tell his employers, the Ogun State taxpayers; the very people whose financial resources he has been recklessly throwing around, the kind of investment that has been attracted to the State since he started junketing all over while thousands of pensioners and workers are dying daily from hunger and penury resulting from non-release of their entitlements since 2012.