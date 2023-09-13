Naira Marley Breaks Silence on Mohbad’s Death

Naira Marley’s reaction to the death of his former signee, Mohbad, has created quite a stir online.

In a devastating statement on his official Instagram account, the musician and father of twins used ‘heartbreak’ emoticons to express his grief over Mohbad’s death.

Nigerian music sensation Naira Marley has taken to social media to express his profound sorrow over the tragic demise of his former signee Mohbad.

The news of Mohbad’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the Nigerian music industry and among fans worldwide.

Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account that has since gone viral.

In the post, the singer and father of twins used “heartbreak” emojis, featuring broken heart symbols, to convey the depth of his pain and sadness over Mohbad’s untimely death.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Mohbad’s passing remain limited, as neither Naira Marley nor his record label has released an official statement regarding the tragedy.

Fans and fellow artists have flooded social media with condolences and tributes in the wake of the news.

Netizens Reactions…

Joy_cema reacted: “As their oga don post now, the rest go begin Dey drop their own. What a life.”

Official_teekash_xx said: “E no go better for that egbon.”

Lovefromchuks wrote: “They will value you more in your absent than your present.”

Holla_disney said: “After they’ve accomplished their deed, that’s life, once your planned is been carried out, you got to act innocent so you won’t be a suspect. Exactly what just happens, his spirit is wandering around his corpse cus it’s not yet his time to leave this WICKED WORLD.”

Romanqudus added: “Please make some of those artist gather drop tribute for us make we stream even this day need to be remembered every damn year.”

Mimmy662 commented: “So sad it’s nt ordinary der is more to it they value u more in your absent than your present 💔💔 rest on legend 🕯️ justice for Mohbad