Otedola debunks love child in secondary school days

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has debunked a claim by a musician Kenneth Ugwu that he is his father.

Days ago, Mr Otedola posted on Instagram statistics by StatiSense showing the Most Influential Female handles on X (formerly Twitter) in Nigeria and 20 Most Followed Nigerian handles on X for the month of August. His daughters DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola made the list.

“The fruit does not fall far from the tree bravo @cuppymusic @temiotedola,” Otedola captioned his post.

Kenneth then wrote in the comment section: “Daddy I be your pikin that your girlfriend for secondary school that year na born me ooo…Abeg come take me back suffer wan kill me here.”

The billionaire responded, “I no get girlfriend for secondary school oh. Na book I dey read.”

The excited singer shared a screenshot of Otedola’s reply on his own Instagram page.

He said, “Grateful to God see who reply me today Femi Otedola. God bless you sir. I never thought you could reply me.”