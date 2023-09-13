Revealed : What & How, as Singer Mohbad dies @ 27

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, the fast-rising Nigerian singer better known as Mohbad, is dead.

He is survived by his parents, siblings, and son.

YOUNEWS gathered that Mohbad passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

The cause of the 27-year-old rapper’s death is, however, yet to be known.

But a cmsouvce close to him said ,

Reports have it that he died from an ear infection which he tried to treat before his unfortunate demise.

,,,,The musician went to the hospital this morning, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, for treatment, according to a source from his team, and was then given an injection.

They claim that Mohbad lost consciousness shortly after the injection and, regrettably, did not recover.

Mohbad was a former artiste of Marlian Records, which is owned by Naira Marley.

But in October 2022, the singer alleged assault by the record label’s head honcho.

Mohbad also claimed members of Marley’s music label assaulted him for requesting a new manager.

In his reaction, Naira Marley alleged Mohbad was “high” when making the assault allegation.

The singer would later terminate his contract with Marlian Records.

Bella Shmurda, the Afropop singer, also revealed how Mohbad attempted to end his life during the rift with Naira Marley.

“At a point, Myself and Mohbad were in an apartment, and he said he wanted to jump from upstairs,” he had said.

“You can’t just keep going under and these people are just forming there’s nothing happening. Something is happening, and it is going to the extreme.”

MohBad was known for his unique style of rap, which blended street slang, Yoruba language, and witty wordplay. He rose to fame after releasing his hit single “Imole” in 2019, which caught the attention of Naira Marley, the leader of Marlian Records.

Sources said he died of depression , as he was also dealing with psychiatric issues, though mild initially.

YOUNEWS learnt that his former show promoters us in the know of details and his mental health status.

Some show promoters dropped him due to some things his former record label, Marlian Music said about him.

During the August 2023 interview on City FM, Mohbad claimed he was dropped by some show promoters who reached out to his former label. He alleged that his former label always claimed that he had issues and was going through a lot, which scared promoters away.

The singer said he got to know what was happening after popular show promoter, Paul Okoye reached out to him, asking if he’s okay and can headline a show.

Mohbad left Marlian Music in 2022 after accusing music executives at the label of assault. He was confirmed dead today, September 12, at the age of 27.