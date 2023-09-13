Unfolding drama in Ondo as Akeredolu hits deputy

Governor Akeredolu wo returned to the country last Thursday from Germany where he went for a medical vacation is talking tough, and repositioning.

All the media aides attached to the office of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have been relieved of their positions.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Richard Olatunde, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the affected aides include the Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Okunniga Oladipupo; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Abayomi Samson Adefolalu.

The statement read, “All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and seconded to the office of the deputy governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

“They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

“Similarly, the press crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded. Consequently, all members of the press crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

“Equally, the Ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.”

In an obvious reaction, the Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, reiterated his loyalty to his boss and state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa said some reports making the rounds in recent times about his purported disloyalty to his boss were lies and aimed at causing disaffection between him and the governor’s.

The deputy governor stated this on Tuesday in a statement through his media aide, Mr. Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson. The statement was titled, ‘The fabricated lies against the deputy governor of Ondo State: the blackmailers are at it again.’

According to the statement, the reports were spread by some faceless groups and individuals in the state to soil his image for political reasons.

The statement also declared that the deputy governor was in constant touch with his principal on official state matters and there was no gap between them.

“Now that Mr. Governor is back and has started working, the deputy governor remains calm and committed to the duties of his office and unruffled by the lies of desperate politicians and their agents. The deputy governor remains loyal to his principal and no amount of fabricated lies will change that,” the statement submitted