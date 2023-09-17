Heavy Rainfalls Collapses Over 800 rooms’ Buildings in Lagos

A School-turned-residential building in the Ketu area of Lagos has collapsed on Sunday, during the heavy downpour.

The incident occurred at Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu, which consists of over 800 rooms and houses hundreds of residents.

The collapse was triggered by heavy rainfall that had been ongoing for several hours.

On Sunday afternoon, as residents were still trying to salvage their belongings, the building crumbled again,

another structure inside the compound before collapsing completely.

During a visit to the affected building on Sunday evening, dozens of residents were seen moving their belongings in different directions as officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency cordoned off the premises.

The affected compound housing several defective buildings has been marked for demolition by Lagos officials.

In most of the blocks constructed only inches away from each other, at least 12 rooms shared a single toilet and bathroom.

On average, two persons occupy each room, bringing the number of users of a single toilet to 24.