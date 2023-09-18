10 Things To Know About Singer Mohbad

Singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, died at the age of 27 on Tuesday.
Here are 10 things to know about him:
- Mohbad was born in Lagos on June 8, 1996.
- He was a Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter from Lagos.
- He completed his primary and secondary school education in Lagos.
- He was considered one of the rising stars in the Nigerian music industry, as his fan base continued to grow.
- He was formerly signed to Naira Marley’s “Marlian Records” but left the label in 2022.
- He released his debut album, Light EP, in the fourth quarter of 2020 as a follow-up to his viral song “Ponmo,” which featured Naira Marley and Lil Kesh.
- He was best known for his hit singles Ponmo, Feel Good, and Ko Por Ke with Rexxie which was nominated three times for The Headies awards 2022.
- Mohbad had collaborated with several artistes including Davido, Zlatan, Oladips, Small Doctor, Lil Kesh, Bella Shmurda, Lil Frosh amongst others.
- Mohbad was known for his streetwise and relatable lyrics that often touch on everyday life and experiences.
- Bella Shmurda once said he was battling mental health.