Cholera outbreak in Ogun State, 4 dead !

HEALTH AWARENESS ALERT BY OGSG

The Ogun state government has announced that there is an outbreak of cholera in Ijebu north LGA of the state.

Curiously, a resident of the LGA said there have been four casualties due to the outbreak.

“I can tell you that we have four casualties already and efforts are already ongoing to deal with this emergency.

In a statement on Sunday signed by Tomi Coker, special adviser to the governor on health, the state government asked residents to report any known cases of frequent stooling and vomiting.

The government also asked residents to be wary of the types of foods and drinks consumed.

“There is an Outbreak of Cholera (Aarun òní gbá méjì) in the Ijebu North Local Government area of Ogun State,” the statement reads.

Cholera is known to occur during raining seasons and may also be associated with poor environment and personal hygiene.

It commonly present with stooling with or without vomiting leading to dehydration. Cholera can result to death if the severe dehydration is not promtly corrected.

We implore all citizens of Ogun state to;

Please Report all cases of Stooling with or without vomiting to the nearest government health facility and notify the LGA DSNO (08069788449). Ensure proper personal and environmental hygiene. Citizens should wash their hand frequently (before and after using the toilet or eating). Use water from clean sources, treat water before use and boil before drinking. Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating. Prevent open defecation

Please be careful of the food and water you take, because cholera is caused by water or food contaminated with faeces.

Thank you all for your Support and Cooperation.

This message is from the Ogun State Ministry of Health

Signed: Dr Tomi Coker

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health.