Edo Deputy Governor Barred from Office

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Monday, September 18 attempted to enter his office at the Governor’s Office on Dennis Osadebey Avenue, GRA, Benin City.

He found the gate firmly locked .

Some days back his boss and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki had ‘created’ another office for the Embattled Deputy Governor outside the precincts of the main Governor’s Office following the escalation of the faceoff between them.

It’s obvious that the lingering crisis between both men over political control of the state and who becomes the Next Governor is yet to thaw.

The Deputy Governor had last week waved the olive branch by withdrawing a case he instituted against the Governor . He claimed that some well meaning people prevailed on him to do so.