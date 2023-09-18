Exposed: Naira Marley may have organized fake NDLEA to arrest Mohbad

Lead to causes of Mohbad’s death are thrickling in one after the other.

And the Police is leaving no stone unturned.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said that it did not arrest or detain singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a tweet on his X handle on Sunday.

And that is already raising strong suspicion that the Naira Marley may have used his influence as NDLEA ambassador, to organise an unofficial raid of Mohbad.

Naira Marley had a lot of explanation to make.

Mohbad had in a video before he died last week Tuesday said he was given a white substance while he was detained by the anti-narcotics agency.

His mother, in a viral video over the weekend, said Mohbad told her after his release from the custody of the NDLEA that he was given a white substance.

But Babafemi in his tweet on Sunday said this was far from the truth as Mohbad was never arrested or detained by the agency.

He tweeted: “This is authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned in @ndlea_nigeria custody even when he was never arrested or detained by the agency.

“I hope they’ll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”