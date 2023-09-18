Mohbad’s body to be exhumed tonight !

Indication is rife that all is set for the corpse or remains of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole (Mohbad) to be exumed tonight or early tomorrow morning,all things being equal.

YOUNEWS got wind of this from an insider.

Already ,the police have launch grand scale investigation into the matter.

In the evening hours of today, Lagos Commissioner of Police disclosed:

“Following the death of one Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji AKA Mohbad. ‘M’ Aged 27yrs which occurred in the month of September 12th 2023, and in the overriding public interest the Command has setup a special investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE TEAM

TERMS OF REFERENCE

The Committee is to carry out discreet investigation which covers the following areas:

a. Exhumation

b. Autopsy/toxicology / histology

c. Scene visit

d. Hospital/ Medical Report

e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements

Time Frame

INTERIM REPORT WITHIN 2 WEEKS

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM ON MOHBAD CASE

DET. ACP SAHEED KASSIM – Head DET. CSP CRIS ONYEISI DET. SP MASTA ALH. BUNU DET. SP IBRAHIM A. YUSUF DET. DSP AHMED ABDULLAHI DET. ASP ODERINDE GALFAR DET. ASP ALABI BOLANLE DET. ASP MOHAMMED YUSU DET. INSPR. ADESIDA ADEFISAYO

10.DET. INSPR. AMEH MICHAEL

10.DET. INSPR. OISA ROSELINE

12.DET. INSPR. MAYOWA OWOEYE

13.DET. INSPR. BABATUNDE VICTOR

LEGAL TEAM

SP CARDOSO YETUNDE ESQ – OC Legal DSP UMAR BELLO ESQ – Legal Officer ASP AUGUSTINE NWABUISI ESQ – Legal Officer

FORENSIC TEAM

1 DET. CSP AYITU AKPAMA – Team Leader

2 DET. INSPR ELIZABETH OLOKODE – Member

3 DET. INSPR QUEEN AGOFURE – Member