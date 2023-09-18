Mohbad’s body to be exhumed tonight !

Indication is rife that all is set for the corpse or remains of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole (Mohbad) to be exumed tonight or early tomorrow morning,all things being equal.
YOUNEWS got wind of this from an insider.
Already ,the police have launch grand scale investigation into the matter.
In the evening hours of today, Lagos Commissioner of Police disclosed:
“Following the death of one Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji AKA Mohbad. ‘M’ Aged 27yrs which occurred in the month of September 12th 2023, and in the overriding public interest the Command has setup a special investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria.
MEMBERSHIP OF THE TEAM
TERMS OF REFERENCE
The Committee is to carry out discreet investigation which covers the following areas:
a. Exhumation
b. Autopsy/toxicology / histology
c. Scene visit
d. Hospital/ Medical Report
e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements
- Time Frame
INTERIM REPORT WITHIN 2 WEEKS
SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM ON MOHBAD CASE
- DET. ACP SAHEED KASSIM – Head
- DET. CSP CRIS ONYEISI
- DET. SP MASTA ALH. BUNU
- DET. SP IBRAHIM A. YUSUF
- DET. DSP AHMED ABDULLAHI
- DET. ASP ODERINDE GALFAR
- DET. ASP ALABI BOLANLE
- DET. ASP MOHAMMED YUSU
- DET. INSPR. ADESIDA ADEFISAYO
10.DET. INSPR. AMEH MICHAEL
10.DET. INSPR. OISA ROSELINE
12.DET. INSPR. MAYOWA OWOEYE
13.DET. INSPR. BABATUNDE VICTOR
LEGAL TEAM
- SP CARDOSO YETUNDE ESQ – OC Legal
- DSP UMAR BELLO ESQ – Legal Officer
- ASP AUGUSTINE NWABUISI ESQ – Legal Officer
FORENSIC TEAM
1 DET. CSP AYITU AKPAMA – Team Leader
2 DET. INSPR ELIZABETH OLOKODE – Member
3 DET. INSPR QUEEN AGOFURE – Member