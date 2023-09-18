Mohbad’s death : Call this phone number,. 08036885… , help unravels his death

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, has constituted a special team to unravel the cause of death of Nigerian Musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a statement on Saturday that the team was drawn from the homicide section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

He said that the team had already swung into action with its investigation into the case.

Hundeyin said that the special investigation team became necessary in view of the growing public concerns and the preliminary police review of the general circumstances sorrounding the death.

“The team, which comprises seasoned homicide detectives, has been tasked to aggregate all allegations, suspicions and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer.

“The team is to undertake a professional, diligent and timely investigation with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation),” he said.

The image maker said that in aid of the initiative, the Lagos State Government had pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required, to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise.

Hundeyin said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance while consulting with the state police boss earlier on Saturday on how best to ensure that the case was expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

He said an appeal was made to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State CID on phone number: 08036885727.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly,” he said.

On Tuesday, music lovers were hit with the news of the death of the singer, at the age of 27