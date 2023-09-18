Ondo Commissioner Beaten During Palliatives’ Distribution

Olubunmi Osadahun, Ondo state Woman Affairs Commissioner, was at the weekend, attacked in the Arigidi Akoko Area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Osadahun was allegedly attacked by some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the council area following the allegation that the exercise was shrouded in secrecy.

In a 15 seconds video footage Mr, Awolumate Olumide popularly known as ‘Cuba’ , the Akoko Northwest Ward 1 Chairman of the APC, was seen using a chair to attack the woman, inflicting injuries on her head.

Sources told our reporter that a fight broke out when some leaders of the APC from Arigidi Akoko alleged that the distribution of the palliative was not transparent.

Olumide kicked against the arrangement, accusing the Commissioner of marginalising him.

“The man, you saw in the video circulating on social media had complained that there was an inequitable distribution of palliatives, which many people have also been complaining about while some residents boycotted the exercise.”

“The man was complaining when a fight broke out between them and the chair was slammed on her head resulting to wounds on her face. Immediately this happened, some young boys loyal to the commissioner also descended on the man and dealt with him and tore his clothes too,” the source said.