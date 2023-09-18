Opinion : Mohbad’s death reveals pains of aspiring music stars @ Record Labels

BETWEEN NAIRA MARLEY, MOHBAD, DEATH AND RECORD CONTRACTS

This will definitely be my last comment on the sudden demise of Mohbad, the rising Afropop music star cut off in his prime.

Mohbad’s death has not only unearthed the obvious pains of aspiring music stars at the mercy of Record Labels, it has left many questions than answers.

However, it’s normal to revisit previous incidences between artistes and music labels when the once sweet relationships turned sour and sudden death occurred.

Forget the uproar, as it stands, neither Naira Marley nor Sammy Larry are the prime suspects in Mohbad’s death!

It’s quite interesting how Naira Marley is now been dragged for crimes and immorality!

Aside from the fact that Naira’s alleged criminal records have been in the public space for long, he has never presented himself as a good boy.

The Marlians president is not only synonymous with lewd lyrics, he often glorified drugs, weeds and all sorts of immorality in most of his actions and musical videos.

Sadly, fans who championed the Marlians movements and sang praises of Naira Marley when the going was smooth, are now calling for his head in connection with Mohbad’s death.

Unfortunately, the facts remain that the late Mohbad was in the know of the activities of the Marlian Records he was signing on to, but he ignored as he’s desperate in need of a platform to showcase his talent.

As a stakeholder in the Nigerian entertainment industry, I can authoritatively reveal that Artistes and Record Labels dirty fights is part of the many pains behind the gains and loses of both.

Record deal is a risky business for both artistes and labels.

Most times, record labels are often at losses as I have lost count of labels that have gone bankrupt and died, while artistes switch camps.

This is one of the reasons today’s record labels often come up with contracts that tend to ends artiste career whenever he decides to end the contract.

Due to desperation, most artistes hardly involve a lawyer to interpret the contract for their easy understanding.

Some don’t even sign any contract.

If not eventual death, many artistes without proper connections and financial backings become living deads the moment they parted ways with their labels.

Only a few of the giffted had a second chance to lay claim to fame.

However, in the present music business, it’s about supremacy battles, survival of the fittest and many dirty dealings are happening behind the scenes until the curtains are drawn.

Most of today’s artistes belong to the school of thought, “IF YOU CAN’T BEAT THEM, JOIN THEM, and FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT”.

Conclusively, it’s better for the artiste to open up on time, seek redress in court (if it’s necessary) when going becomes tough and rough!

Before drawing any conclusions on artistes and record labels’ roforofo fights, it’s often better to hear all sides but can the dead talk?

@ Akinwunmi Gbolahan Omogbolahan