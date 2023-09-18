Tobi Amusan Bounces Back, her hat-trick Wins

Weeks after failing to defend her World title after finishing 6th in the final of World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan is back on winning streak.

With 12:33 seconds record, the Nigerian athlete won her third consecutive Diamond League title in the Women’s 100 metres hurdle.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quin came second in 12.38s, while Kendra Harrison of the US finished third.

She set the record at the competition in Eugene, Oregon, USA, where she won the world title last year.

Amusan won her first Diamond League trophy in 2021 in 12.42 seconds and defended the title last year.

She goes into history as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.