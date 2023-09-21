Akeredolu’s deputy’s Impeachment begins Go!, Going!!…

The Ondo State House of Assembly has begun the process of removing the deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The House accused the embattled deputy governor of being involved in some acts of gross misconduct while in office as the acting governor.

To this end, at the plenary session on Wednesday, the directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Benjamin Jaiyeola, to communicate to Aiyedatiwa the allegations levelled against him.

The petition which has been signed by Nine out of 26 Members of the House was read during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Olamide Oladiji.