Jimoh Ibrahim Appoints 100 Personal Assistants From Ondo State

Controversial businessman and Senator representing Ondo south constituency, Jimoh Ibrahim has appointed 100 personal aides.

Ibrahim made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday.

These aides who are to serve as the lawmaker’s Personal Assistants were picked across the six local government areas of the senatorial district.

Letters of appointment are due for presentation to the appointees on Wednesday, the statement read.

The list excludes five statutory aides which had earlier been appointed by the controversial businessman.

As provided in the National Assembly Act, each lawmaker, excluding principal officers, is entitled to five aides, including one senior legislative aide, two legislative aides, a personal assistant and a secretary.

is however not clear how Ibrahim intends to pay the 100 new aides as they would not be captured by the National Assembly budget.

Recall that Ibrahim, NICON Investment Limited, NICON Insurance Limited, Nigerian Reinsurance Corporation owe the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) N69.4billion

The agency had accused him of showing no intention whatsoever to pay the money. AMCON said it had over the years tried various strategies to recover the debt from Ibrahim but to no avail.

The recovery agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria, AMCON, had approached the Federal High Court (FHC) in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/760/2021 to seek justice, and accordingly received an order of the trial court to take over the businesses of Jimoh Ibrahim.