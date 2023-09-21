Kano gov Vows To Reclaim Mandate

Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has appealed to residents to maintain peace while vowing to use all legal means to reclaim his mandate.

Tribunal sacked Gov Yusuf and ordered that Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC be issued a certificate of returns.

Addressing the media few minutes before midnight, Gov Yusuf said the judgment was error-ridden and that he is optimistic that these errors would be corrected at the appellate court.

“My good people of Kano State! You would recall that on March 18, 2023, you came out enmasse and voted for me as your Governor with a total votes of 1,019,602 and a margin of 128,897 votes between my humble self and second place.”

“Subsequently, I was duly sworn-in as your elected Governor on May 29, 2023. You may also recall that the party that lost the election took us to court.

“However, after almost six months of proceedings at the governorship election petition tribunal, today Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the judges of the tribunal have in their own wisdom delivered their ruling.

“As human beings their judgement may not be absolutely perfect, there are errors and misapplication of the law as pointed out by our legal team. That is why our constitution provides for other stages to go on with- such as Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.”

He added that, “we have already instructed our legal team to appeal this judgement as soon as possible to ensure that justice is done.”

Yusuf called on the people of Kano to be calm and remain law abiding while security agents had been directed to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens across the State.

“This government will continue to work for the development of our State in-line with the promises we made, while seeking for your votes. We want to assure you that this will neither dampen our spirit nor slow us down as this is a temporary setback for our State which we will overcome by the grace of Almighty Allah (SWT).

“While thanking the good people of Kano State for their continuous support and prayer, let me further use this opportunity to call on them to continue to go about their businesses peacefully”.

Though, the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been advised to accept the judgment of the governorship election tribunal in good faith and not approach either the Appeal or Supreme Court that there is no convincing evidence to upturn the tribunal judgment.

The former commissioner for rural and community development, Dr Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, made the comment shortly after the tribunal declared Dr Gawuna Yusuf, the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner in its ruling on Wednesday.

Dr Kwankwaso, an APC chieftain was also declared winner of the House of Representatives after the tribunal upheld his petition against Dr Yusuf Datti of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) on the basis of not qualified to contest the election because he failed to resign his appointment with Bayero University Kano.

According to him, “My good advice to Alhaji Yusuf, the defeated governor, is not to listen to anybody who may advise him to proceed to Appeal or Supreme Court.”

Dr. Kwankwaso then stated that the victory recorded by the APC is an act of God adding that the evidence tabled by “our party is well convincing and beyond any reasonable of doubt’.

According to him, “My advice to my brother, the former presidential candidate of NNPP is to advise his political boy Alhaji Abba Yusuf, not to venture of going to Appeal court but rallying round the winner of the tribunal to move the state forward”.

He, however, noted that though Yusuf has the constitutional right to seek redress before the court, it would not be proper for him to continue wasting the state’s meagre resources on a mission that would not be accomplished.

He added that Kano belonged to every indigene irrespective of political affiliations, noting that the era of politicking had gone but for all to team up with Dr Gawuna to succeed in moving the state to its greater height.