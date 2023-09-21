Nigeria @ 63rd ‘ll be “low-key”, a time for reflections – FG

Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day observance will not feature a ceremony at the Eagle Square, Abuja, but will be held “low-key,” the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said Wednesday. ⁣

⁣

He said October 1 would be “a time for reflections…to think very deeply as a people and the journey forward.”⁣

⁣

Akume revealed this to State House Correspondents after he emerged from a closed-door talk with Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. ⁣

⁣

The former Minister of Special Duties, who was reluctant to reveal details of the issues discussed, said it bordered on plans for the Independence Day. ⁣

⁣

“Independence is a historic event for any country and we Nigerians are no exemptions. ⁣

⁣

“We are fully prepared for celebrations and for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-key and we are wishing Nigerians the best of luck and I want to assure them that better days are coming and pretty soon too,” he noted. ⁣

⁣

On the modalities of this year’s edition, Akume revealed, “This is going to be low key; we are not going on fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square and other locations. ⁣

⁣

“It’s a time for reflections…to think very deeply as a people. This journey is being charted by the captain of the ship.” ⁣.

Few days ago, YOUNEWS reported that the Federal Government has inaugurated a 15-man Inter-Ministerial Committee for the country’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Members of the committee include: Minister of Information and Culture; Minister of Interior, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of the FCT, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and Commander of the Guards Brigade.

Others are: Permanent Secretary, General Services Office; Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office; Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office.

Speaking at the event, Akume noted that the committee was constituted to plan, organise and execute all approved activities befitting Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary celebration on October 1, 2023.

The SGF said the celebration of the 63rd Independence anniversary had provided an opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of the national heroes and heroines who fought for the independence of Nigeria from the colonial masters.

He said the celebration also allowed the government to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in social and economic sectors confronting the nation.

He stated that the proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalisation by the Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Akume revealed that on October 1, there would be a presidential broadcast by President Bola Tinubu as part of the programmes lined up for the celebration.

He said, “The proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to finalisation by the Inter-Ministerial Committee and would involve the following to be anchored by sub-committees:

“World Press Briefing, September 25; symposium/public lecture, September 28; public lecture/Juma’at Service, September 29; Presidential Broadcast, October 1; Church Service, October 1; and Parade, October 2, 2023.

“The celebration affords the government an opportunity to showcase its achievements in dealing with myriads of challenges in social and economic sectors confronting the nation.”