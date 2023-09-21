Opinion : Dress sense, braids as Pastor Jimmy Odukoya takes Charge

Jimmy’s dressing ideally should be GOOD ENOUGH on a pulpit and on a good day. Dressing is a choice. Tattoo is a choice. Dreads are a choice and dreads come natural, not everyone lacks hairs to grow dreads. So, he is within is right to make his choices. But why is the public up at virtual sword points over his appearance on the pulpit.

Let’s analyze this within the context of the Bible as Christian’s’ age-old irrefutable Textbook.

The Bible says in 1 Timothy Chapter 3 that “anyone that seeks the job of an (Church) Overseer or Bishop must be of good conduct, must be a Husband of one wife, must be sound in mind, must be orderly, hospitable, qualified to teach, not a drunkard, not violent, but reasonable, not quarrelsome, not a lover of money”.

Now see this…The same Bible in same chapter also says a Church Overseer must come with fine testimonies and BE MODERATE IN HABITS.

We may now define what “moderate in habits” connotes to us when broken down into semantics. But certain things cannot be redefined by our own proposed benchmarks or manipulated by our own biases or extremely liberalized woke generation’s proclivities.

That same Book of Timothy also states that a man of God must be seen by all to be above Board and MUST BE IRREPREHENSIBLE. The moment your appointment or appearance is controversial enough to stir public wagging of tongues, you have dropped from a certain position of public view of untainted wholeness into the general swamp of scrutiny.

If I still recall well, the major task from Jesus Christ about Christianity is to evangelize. Meaning, going from city to city or neighborhood to neighborhood in preaching the word of God. If Jimmy steps out to preach and knocks the door of old order conservative folks or their children who frown at tattoos or dreads or other social deviant adornments, will he “win their souls” for Christ? If he couldn’t, based on a discretion-lacking turnoff from him, how has he fulfilled his purpose as an Evangelizer? Except we’re arguing that his own brand of evangelism is only for a certain segment of social grouping.

This is why 1 Corinthians 10:23 admonished Christians that “all things are good or lawful that is, morally legitimate and permissible, but not all things are beneficial or advantageous. All things are lawful, but not all things are constructive…I’ll add, to character or for edifying purposes. There cannot therefore, be hazy optics around your calling, your grooming or your persona.

All these arguments about ”it is not your dressing that takes you to heaven” are our mere consolatory line of reasoning to appease our conscientious probing.

If the Bible is no longer the basis upon which this faith is founded, then please be free to do whatever you like. No one will accuse you of being “IMMODERATE”. Then the idea of the Bible demanding that you be “moderate in habits” can be discarded.

However, if the Bible still remains the foundation upon which the Christian faith is built, then we cannot adjust the standards to suit our predilections. And we don’t have to be so difficult and unbending to superior logic on this. When God (according to Bible stories) was going to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah over sexual depravity and other forms of perversions, he was not guided by the liberalized articulations of the men of those days. He simply felt they were extremely permissive in objectionable conduct and wiped them out. If this story is true or not is a subject for another debate. But on the basis of the Bible that you all read, you believe this story, don’t you?

Now, Romans Chapter 15 Verse 4 says and I quote: “For all the things that were written beforehand were written for our instruction.

Verse 5 challenges us to have the “same mental attitude that Jesus Christ had”. What was Jesus Christ’s mental attitude? MODESTY.

For emphasis, Timothy urges a man of God standing on the pulpit to “be irreprehensible”. It means he must be blameless and irreproachable. Let’s face this candidly : The fact that Jimmy is being dragged while some are standing up to defend him is indicative of reproach. You cannot defend a man of God. His posturing, body language and overall demeanor are the parameters by which he’s measured. Let’s stop deluding ourselves: God has a standard that cannot be bent for man. We cannot be in such a hurry to pursue self satisfaction that we forget we hold a crucial responsibility of being accountable to many people watching us in the choices that we make. The Church is not a Club and where a Pastor appears with indulgent recklessness.

Finally, the ascension of Jimmy to “power” in his father’s Church is not an issue for me. The issue is telling the world IT IS A CHURCH OF GOD, building wealth through the members’ tithes and contributions but translating succession plan into an “inheritance”. The argument in defence of this does not add up.

©️: Akin Fadeyi

NOTE:

This is my own opinion and it’s not binding on you. But please, if you have a divergent position, keep it polite and courteous. If your comment is rude or disrespectful to anyone, I shall delete it.