Davido, Zlatan, Falz, Lagos Comm., others attend Mohbad’s procession

Nigerian musicians, Davido, Zlatan and Falz, were among celebrities who joined the candlelight procession in honour of late singer, “Mohbad”, on Thursday in Lekki, Lagos.

Also at the event was the Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende.

Fans, in their numbers, echoed, “Justice for Mohbad”, as Falz and on-air-personality, Oladotun Kayode, coordinated the crowd.

Some fans held placards with different inscriptions seeking justice for Mohbad.

The peaceful procession kicked off from Lekki Phase 1 Gate, and terminated at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island.

Mohbad, who died on September 12 and was buried the next day, was exhumed by the Police on Thursday for further investigation