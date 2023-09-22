Jimmy Odukoya defends dreadlocks, tattoo & earrings with Bible

“Na God called me as I am. This new position is a big responsibility. So all of my focus is here. As for my dreads, most people edon’t know I can back up everything I do with scripture.

“If you say I’m wrong to keep my hair as a pastor, I can tell you that God told Samson not to cut his hair in the Bible. That means long hair is not a bad thing. Also, if you say the pastor is keeping a beard, I can tell you that the Bible says that when Jesus was tortured, they pulled hair from his face.

“If you say this pastor is putting on earrings, I can tell you that in the book of Exodus, when the children of Israel got out of Egypt and wanted to do golden calf, they collected jewelry, rings, and earrings from their sons and daughters.

“Anybody can do what they want. A personal opinion is different from saying something is sinful. You should not use your own personal opinion to judge me,”