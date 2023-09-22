Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Mohbad: Autopsy Update

Mohbad: Autopsy Update

September 22, 2023

Autopsy on the corpse of popular singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad), has been completed, the police declared in Ikeja on Thursday.

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr. Mohbad has been successfully completed.

Further information will be provided as soon as the results are available. SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

The body of the late singer, who died on September 12 at the age of 27 years and was buried on September 13, was exhumed on Thursday for the autopsy.

