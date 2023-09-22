Mohbad’s fresh, red blood @ exhumption raises more questions

The exhumation was carried out by forensic experts in the early hours of Thursday.

The team was led by the Command’s Commissioner, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who has been on top of the probe.

The spokesman of the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the completion of the exhumation.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, tweeted on his X handle on Thursday afternoon: “Exhumation completed.

Several videos after the exhumation, with the grave left opened, showed that there was a substantial amount of blood from the corpse.

While several questions are coming up on what could likely have happened, a medical doctor explains it out;

Your blood has a red colour because of a compound called haemoglobin. That’s what carries oxygen through your body

When blood is exposed to air, the cells that carry these haemoglobin die, and the haemoglobin becomes exposed to air abs starts to change colour to a darker one”

It will be recalled that he was buried in Ikorodu area of Lagos State last week Wednesday following his death on Tuesday.

However, following the controversy that trailed Mohbad’s death, the police opted for an autopsy, which necessitated the exhuming of his body.