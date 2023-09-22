Wike revokes Peter Obi’s land other 166 Plots

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 167 plots of Land in the serviced Districts of the Federal Capital City over non-development.

Landed property of Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election is affected.

Situated in the Katampe district of Abuja, the land is one of the 167 plots in highbrow districts of the nation’s capital whose revocation was announced yesterday night, Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The land is a gift to Obi by an FCT Minister during the former’s days as Anambra State Governor.

Director of Information and Communication in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Muhammad Hazat Sule, disclosed this on Thursday.

The notice for the revocation as compiled by the Land Department was approved by the Minister, who cited continuous contravention of the terms of agreement as encapsulated in the 1978 Land Use Act as reason.

The revoked plots belong to individuals and corporate organizations, who have continually failed to keep to the terms of agreement as contained in Section 28(5) (a) & (b) of the Land Use Act.

The affected plots are situated within Central Business District, Maitama (A05); Maitama (A06); Wuse II (A08); Gudu (B01) and Wuye (B03).

Others are Jabi (B04); Utako (B05); Katampe Extension (B19); Idu Industrial Area (C16) and Asokoro (A04) Districts respectively.

Accordingly, “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him under Section 28(5)(a) & (b) of the Land Use Act 1978 revoked the affected titles for continued contravention of the terms of development of the Right of Occupancy to wit non-development,” Sule said.