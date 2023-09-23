Atiku, Obi refuel to battle Tinubu @ Supreme Court

They are on the match again.. this time around to Supreme Court.

The People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has appealed the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Court sitting in Abuja which on September 6 dismissed his petition against the election of President Bola Tinubu for lacking in merit.

But Atiku’s legal team led by Chris Uche, SAN, has approached the Supreme Court for final determination of its petition.

On 35 grounds, Atiku accused the tribunal of committing grave error and miscarriage of justice when it upheld Tinubu’s election.

In a similar vein, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has appealed against the tribunal judgement which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Obi in a 50 grounds notice of appeal by his lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, challenged the decision of the presidential election tribunal.

The Electoral Act, 2022, mandates a tribunal to deliver judgment on election petitions within 180 days from the date of filing of Petitions.

The Act also states that an appeal from a judgment of a tribunal should be heard and disposed of within 60 days from the date of the delivery of the judgment of the tribunal.

The five-man panel of the PEPC led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, had in a unanimous decision about 13 days ago, faulted Atiku’s legal team for failing to provide credible evidence showing that he won the February 25 presidential election with majority of lawful votes cast.

Peter Obi’s notice of appeal partly read, “Take notice that the Appellants being dissatisfied with the decisions in PETITION NO: CA/PEPC/03/2023 MR. PETER GREGORY OBI & ANOR. v. INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION & ORS. (consolidated with Election Petition Nos: CA/PEPC/04/2023 and CA/PEPC/05/2023), contained in pages 3-327 of the Judgment of the Court of Appeal sitting as the Presidential Election Petition Court, Holden at Abuja, Coram: H. S. Tsammani, Stephen Jonah Adah, Misitura Omodere Bolaji-Yusuff, Boloukuroma Moses Ugo and Abba Bello Mohammed, JJ.C.A. (“the Court below”) delivered on the 6th day of September 2023, and more particularly stated in paragraph 2 of this Notice of Appeal, do hereby appeal to the Supreme Court on the Grounds set out in Paragraph 3 and will at the hearing of the appeal seek the Reliefs sought in paragraph 4 herein.”