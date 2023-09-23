Error of Fact : Tinubu not 1st African Leader To Ring NASDAQ Bell, Presidency admits

The presidency has apologised for a claim that President Bola Tinubu is the first African leader to ring the bell at the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ).

On Tuesday, shortly after performing the act, a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, claimed Tinubu as the “first African president ever to receive the honour”.

However, contrary to Ngelale’s claim, Jakaya Kiwete, former president of Tanzania, rang the NASDAQ closing bell in 2011.

In a statement on Friday, the presidency said the error was “deeply regretted”.

“We inadvertently referred to President Bola Tinubu as the first African leader to ring the bell at NASDAQ on Wednesday in New York, based on the information provided by a third-party event organiser.”

“We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege. This error is sincerely regretted,” the statement said.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale,

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in (Media & Publicity) had on September 21, 2023 issued a statement:

“In honour of President Bola Tinubu’s determined global push to aggressively attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria, the world’s second largest stock exchange, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automatic Quotation System (NASDAQ), on Wednesday in the world’s financial capital, invited President Tinubu to ring the closing bell, making him the first African President to ever receive the honour.”