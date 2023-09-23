Muri-Okunola out, Agoro Olabode in @ Lagos Head of Service

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb as the 22nd Head of Civil Service. The appointment is to take effect from 30th September, 2023.

According to a circular by the outgoing Head of Service @hmokunola_ it is expedient to note that the new Head of Service joined the Lagos State Public Service on 1st July 2003 and had since served the State meritoriously before his elevation to the status of a Permanent Secretary on 3rd August, 2015.

Until this appointment, Mr. Agoro, Olabode Shuaheeb, who succeeds Mr. Hakeem Olayinka Muri-Okunola, was the Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

Okunola enjoined all the State’s civil servants to support and cooperate with the new Head of Service to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors.

“To this end, all Public Servants are hereby enjoined to accord the newly appointed Head of Service all necessary support required to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessors and, by extension, take the State Public Service to greater heights. Without prompting, all Public Servants are expected to consistently exhibit the time-tested Public Service Values such as commitments, integrity, transparency, accountability, probity and loyalty in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

“While wishing the new Head of Service a most rewarding and successful tenure of Office, Accounting Officers are hereby enjoined to take note of this Circular and give it the widest publicity it deserves.”