Pressure mounts, Questions for Tinubu over Chicago Varsity records

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had stated in the motion he filed that releasing the result could cause him irreparable harm.

That is raising dust and Nigerians are wondering what was that supposed to mean ?

The natural curious question is :why does he have to stop the university from releasing his results?

Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, had challenged Tinubu’s electoral victory at the Supreme Court following the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the President’s mandate on September 6.

Atiku approached the US court for an order compelling the CSU to release Tinubu’s academic record, questioning alleged gaps in the President’s academic history.

Tinubu’s credentials indicated that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Accounting and Management, but there have been allegations of discrepancies with his academic record.

But justifying his decision to obtain the President’s record, Atiku said unless a clarification was made, it would be difficult for Nigerians to understand the academic journey of the former Lagos State governor.

In response to an order by the court that he should make a formal filing on why his records should not be released, Tinubu claimed a clerical error was responsible for the discrepancies on the certificate issued to him by the university.

Chief Spokesman of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, said Tinubu’s excuse for holding on to the result was unacceptable.

” What the Chicago University said was that it can only act on an order from the court to release the result.

“Why is the President not interested in having it published if truly he attended that particular school?

” This will further make the people more inquisitive to find out exactly what that result contains. If there is nothing to hide, they should publish it, lish it so that everybody can go and rest.”

On the development, Atiku’s media adviser, Paul Ibe, on Friday said that the President should not be hiding anything and that the camp would wait for the court process while whatever is being hidden will be unfolded.

Ibe said “What is in that file if it is released that would bring harm that is irreparable to him (Tinubu)? It has become important for Bola Tinubu to let Nigerians know what he is hiding in his academic record at Chicago University.

“We cannot mortgage the destiny of over 200 million people for the interest of one individual. He is bringing embarrassment to Nigeria, it is shameful and it is a tragedy to have something as simple as releasing your records to be subject to public scrutiny.

Nigerians should begin to take an interest in this matter. Nigerians should be asking questions about what is going on. Why should the President of Nigeria not be a product of due process, transparency and accountability? It has never reached this low and it is unfortunate. We will get him.

“We will await the court process, they can only stall but finally whatever it is that is being hidden will be released.”