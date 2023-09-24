NLC set to declare Nationwide protest on Tuesday

Plans are in top gear for declaration of a nationwide strike following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum given the Federal Government to provide palliatives to cushion the pains associated with the recent fuel subsidy removal.

The organised labour had earlier embarked on a two-day warning strike to press home its demands.

After the warning strike, the NLC gave the government a 21-day ultimatum within which to meet its demands.

With the expiration of the ultimatum on Friday, the NLC has scheduled an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council for Tuesday at noon

Members are set to

mobilise for full participation if the NEC declared a strike on Tuesday.

YOUNEWS is however aware that Tinubu’s government is unaware of the plan strike action.

The government delegation will meet with them maybe on Monday. The idea is to ensure that we prevent the strike. The nation cannot afford a shutdown of its economy at this time

Another goverdnment source said that the FG will continue to appeal for understanding from the labour leaders.