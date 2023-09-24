Opinion: Mohbad: What if autopsy report says…

What If Mohbad wasn’t Killed or murdered by Naira Marley and Samlary? What if it is all about medical negligence …?

Every speculations will be resolved by autopsy but will those that already conclude the case in their mind agree with the outcome of the investigation?

Have been arguing this since last week when his death was announced.I doubt they will believe because too much emotions and ignorance is playing out there.

The problem with Social media trials is you are guilty as charged, come what may…

The trial at that time would shift to emotional angle..

The lines on social media would change to “Autopsy does not reveal motive.

“Nobody is saying he was physically or spirituality killed by them na. But emotionally.

Will autopsy reveal all the alleged molestation too? What about psychological effects? What about the guys records they allegedly not ready to release to him till his death, will autopsy reveal those. I think it’s high time people don’t look at one side and neglect the other side.