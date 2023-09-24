Opinion: Mohbad’s Parents didn’t do well at all !

Mohbad’s father needs guidance and protection.

He totally lost it the way he ignorantly handled his son’s death. He should have kept quiet instead of talking to social media hawks who were capitalizing on his low IQ and not knowing the level of stardom his son had reached. The man should have been well guided.

Immediately his son died, he should have reported to the Police, keep the body in the morgue, call for government to come to his aids.

He should have started his own investigation, collect all his son’s phones. And get the Police to pick up all suspects.

He made himself a suspect by not making any tangible moves since a year ago when Mohbad had been running halter-scatter.

He could have ran to MC Oluomo to protect his son. He came out to be talking about the moneys he had been receiving his hapless son after he died.

The burial was shabbily done, despite receiving N2m allegedly from Davido for the burial. He didn’t do well at all. Same thing goes for Mohbad’s mother.