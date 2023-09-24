Opinion : Tragic Demise of Mohbad, Shadows of Bullying, Intimidation, & Neglect

The recent passing of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has exposed a darker side of the music industry, where artists are abandoned to endure bullying, intimidation, harassment and lopsided contracts at the hands of their record labels and promoters. Mohbad’s tragic end serves as a painful reminder of the collective failure of society in addressing the frustrations and problems faced by artists like him within the industry. In this article, I will delve into the alarming circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s life, shedding light on the need for collective action and accountability.

Mohbad’s struggle within Marley Records and under the promoter Sam Larry exemplifies the power dynamics that artists face in their relationships with record labels. Despite crying out for help and voicing his frustrations, it seems his pleas went unheard by those closest to him. This level of neglect not only silenced his cry for help but also perpetuated an environment of fear and manipulation.

Artistes often find themselves trapped in unfavorable contracts that heavily favor record labels and promoters. These agreements can be exploitative, leaving artists with little creative control, minimal earnings, and limited freedom to express their artistry. To address this, transparency and legal reform are crucial. Artists must seek legal counsel to review contracts before signing, ensuring that they understand the terms and conditions fully. Industry bodies and regulatory authorities should also take an active role in setting standards for fair and equitable contracts, protecting the rights and interests of artists.

I have observed with keen interest that many artists lack sufficient knowledge about the business side of their craft, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation. There is need to offer comprehensive training programs to educate artists on various aspects, including marketing, finance, and legal rights. By equipping artists with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the industry, they can make more informed decisions regarding their career choices, thereby reducing their reliance on unscrupulous promoters or record labels.

The death of Mohbad puts a searchlight on the urgent need for change in the music industry. It is crucial to address the challenges artists face in their relationships with record labels and promoters and vice versa. By implementing fairer contracts, providing education and support, fostering genuine partnerships, and nurturing supportive networks, we can create an environment that empowers artists and preserves their creative integrity. Through these efforts, we can honor the legacy of artists like Mohbad by ensuring a more equitable and sustainable future for all artistes in the industry.

Bullying, intimidation, and harassment can greatly affect an artist’s mental health, stifling their creativity and passion. The constant pressure to conform to the expectations set by their label or promoter can strip them of their autonomy and unique artistic expression. Mohbad’s relentless struggle with these issues sheds light on the urgent need for industry-wide efforts to address and eliminate such abusive practices.

It is imperative to also raise the question of the role of society in protecting and supporting artists. Whether it be friends, family, or colleagues, there is a collective responsibility to take action when artists are subjected to mistreatment. It is crucial to create an environment where artists feel safe to express their grievances and where their concerns are taken seriously. Failure to do so perpetuates a culture of silence, ultimately exacerbating the challenges faced by artists in the industry.

To prevent situations like Mohbad’s from recurring, it is imperative to establish a supportive framework that holds record labels and promoters accountable for their actions. Legal reforms and industry regulations should be implemented to protect artists’ rights, ensure transparent and fair contracts, and establish mechanisms for reporting abuse, harassment, and bullying. Additionally, mental health support should be readily available for artists, providing a safe space to share their struggles and seek help.

Open dialogue and empathic understanding are vital in fostering a more compassionate industry. Artists should be encouraged to speak up and share their experiences without fear of retribution or isolation. Society must actively listen, support, and amplify their voices to effect positive change within the music industry. By promoting empathy and understanding, we can create a community that values the well-being and artistic growth of all its members.

Mohbad’s demise throws more light on the collective failures and abandonment within the music industry. Artists like Mohbad should never have to suffer in silence, enduring bullying, intimidation, and harassment from their record labels and promoters. Society has a responsibility to protect and support these artists, creating an environment where their voices are heard and their concerns addressed. By advocating for industry-wide reforms, implementing supportive frameworks, and encouraging dialogue and empathy, we can honor Mohbad’s memory and create a more compassionate and nurturing industry for all artists.

@ Fidelis Duker is a Filmmaker/Media Practitioner writes from Calabar Nigeria