CBN investigator submits interim report

Federal Government will soon unveil the audit report of probe of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu had on July 28, 2023, named a former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee, as the Special Investigator for the CBN.

The President asked the special investigator to probe the CBN and key Government Business Entities, adding that the investigator would report directly to the President’s Office.

The probe report of the CBN, when made public, would reveal how poor governance brought the country to the present predicament.

Insiders said the report will enable Nigerians to know what really went wrong and how the country got to its present situation.

Tinubu had in a letter dated July 28, 2023, asked Obazee, to ensure the probe revealed government funds in the hands of private individuals.

The letter, which was addressed to the special investigator, read in part, “In accordance with the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), this administration is, today, continuing the fight against corruption by appointing you as a Special Investigator, to investigate the CBN and Related Entities.

This appointment shall be with immediate effect and you are to report directly to my office.”

Obazee had submitted an interim report to the President’s office over a week ago.

The investigation still continues but the preliminary report is meant to give the President an idea of what has been discovered so far.

The interim report would enable the president to take some key decisions that would help the country move forward.

The president and his team are said to be currently reviewing the report with a view to taking an appropriate decision on it soon.