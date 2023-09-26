NLC holds decision making meeting on strike date today

Indications are there that the organised labour will on Tuesday (today) hold an emergency National Executive Council meeting where it will take decisions on its next steps.

The NEC comprises all presidents, general secretaries, treasurers of all NLC’s affiliate unions; state chairpersons and secretaries of the NLC state councils, chairperson of the NLC Youth Committee and members of the National Administrative Council.

YOUNEWS is aware that the congress might take drastic action to compel the FG to return to the negotiation table.

The labour union had earlier embarked on a two-day warning strike on September 5 and 6 in readiness for an indefinite strike to press home its demands.

The 21-day ultimatum issued by the congress expired last Friday and the union consequently scheduled an emergency meeting of its NEC for Tuesday (today).

The notice of the meeting dated September 22, 2023, signed by the congress’ General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, urged the presidents, general secretaries and treasurers of its affiliates to attend the virtual session which it said was of utmost importance.

Ahead of the meeting, state chapters of the NLC had said they were ready to mobilise their members for full participation if the NEC declared a strike.

Among other things, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress were asking for wage awards, implementation of palliatives, tax exemptions and allowances to the public sector workers and a review of the minimum wage.

President Bola Tinubu had on June 19 set up the Presidential Steering Committee and various sub-committees to discuss the framework to be adopted on the palliatives.

Though the FG made a commitment to restructure the framework for engagement with organised Labour on palliatives, the eight-week timeframe set for the conclusion of the process expired in August with no action taken.

The committees were given eight weeks to conclude their assignment and hasten the implementation of the framework in cushioning the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians but weeks after the timeframe expired, the sub-committees had yet to meet or actualise their mandates, leaving the NLC and TUC leadership frustrated.