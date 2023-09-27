Analysts see Naira Marley’s Statements as diversionary, P.R stunt

There are quite some reactions touched by the slightly emotional laden press release by Naira Marley.

Some are already swayed, believing he may not, even, be the suspect.

Though many are saying; He should come home and give his own account. We know he would have a good PR team but he should come clear himself of all manner of accusation flying but anyway this is Nigeria

“Those involved only used the cracks between them, to catch-in on the opportunity to ruin the havock.

We may, as well be surprised, when the outcomes of the investigation are out, that those who are close to the boy may, otherwise, be the suspects, e.g. wife, friends , father, or in-laws.

” He has a good legal and PR team around him.

I also believe they waited patiently to see or know the outcome of the investigation will favour them before coming out. I sense there’s something deep about that boy’s passing that is pointing finger at another direction. That’s the reason for this press release, from what I have read towards the ending of his release.”

YOUNEWS however discovered that not a few are seeing beyond the statement.

We were told “I am still not convinced by Naira Marley” s argument in that statement, when he gets to the station, he should explain to them. His influence and impact on our youths need to be stopped.

“In every situation damage control is essential. Let due process be carried out and justice served. Sentiment alone cannot resolve this issue.

“How convenient this came out after aunty Kemi has spent the last drop of blood in her body convincing people she has evidence of dna report that shows Mohbad was not Liam’s father. The way aunty was forcing that narrative down our throats and making audio threats about Wunmi begging her not to release the dna report

“After publicly accusing someone of paternity fraud, what exactly is holding back the proof going to do for her?

We agree he didn’t keel Mohbad, but he must still answer to the other crimes they committed. The earlier the people insisting on his innocence understand this, the better for everyone. Even Femi Falana sounded it at the press conference that bvllying is a punishable offense. That’s to let them know that there’s not much they can do to wiggle out of a lawsuit.

Sadly, he had released some video clips where he goofed badly before and after the death of Mohbad.

Aside from good PR team, he will need a good lawyer too as he already nailed himself with video evidences.

Paragraph 7.

“I am CERTAIN that the CULPRIT behind his death”……..

This paragraph suggests that Marley is certain that someone killed Mohbad (not that he died from a natural cause).

He should be asked to tell the Police who killed Mohbad..

Another social media commenters call Naira Marley out as Smart Alec, .. He and SamLarry came out as soon as they saw that the attention has been diverted to Mohbad’s wife. Bloggers did this one but Nigerians will not be swayed by any letter sha.

Even the use of Ìlérí and Ìlérioluwa in the first two paragraphs were deliberate and very calculated. A good attempt at deploying emotions through the name and disarming the power behind the stage name. Sad!!!

I am not swayed by this letter from his lawyer anyway.

The lawyer must be doing his/her job.

Some of us watch Cr!mê stories on Investigation Discovery on DSTV and we see how these hard hearted people’s mind work…. They carry out their ēvīl plans without ANY traces whatsoever. And sometimes it takes years/decades to know the person crying the most have blõød stains in their hands….. How sad .

Well, he knows this is Nigeria.

Knowing people in top places and money in hand will solve everything.

Wetin concern Nigerians with deep investigation, knowing fully well that the more you look, the less you see.

If R. Kelly did all that crîmê in Nigeria, he’ll be walking free today, no doubt.

Because of sentiments, fame, money, who-you-know and how most Nigerians’ minds works… So pathetic.

He wants to do right by MOHBAD’s family?

Why didn’t he do right by MOHBAD when he was alive? Or what stops Naira from giving him all his royalties when he was asking for it when he was alive?

What am I even saying?

Where are Bola Ige’s kîllęr and Funsho Williams kīllër?

Everyone is innocent abeg until we see someone that will come forward to confess,