How to avoid woes of Ponzi Schemes

In 2021, over N200bn was lost by ordinary Nigerians to Ponzi Schemes, most of these People get their customers from Social Media.

They flaunt wealth and spice it up with some motivational quotes, do some ‘audio’ giveaways, and people fall for them easily.

They have lots of followers and what’s more, they are the controllers of this platform.

How can people promise you 100% ROI?

Some people will tell you how they started business and in a year they are now in billions, in this Nigeria?

I have been in business for a little over 2-decades now, I work hard yet I would have to raise funds through a cooperative contribution if I intend to change my car.

Sometimes ago, a young man who was parading himself as a billionaire on this platform gathered some Social Media Influencers and gave them N100,000 each for them to start writing about his company on their walls, today this guy has absconded with peoples’ monies after taking advantage of many gullible ladies here – we Kuku know them.

As we are approaching the end of the year, let’s take things easy.

You are better than many people you wish to be like on this platform.

Stay focused, work hard and work smart.

Use this platform for networking and fun.

Balogun Olamilekan Adelaja, Esq.