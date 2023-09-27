Lagos Police PRO speaks on late Mohbad’s autopsy result

THE Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has assured Nigerians that there is no underhand dealing in the autopsy results of the late Mohbad as feared by many.

According to media reports, Hundeyin made this clear in a post via his X handle on Monday evening, where he said, “As assured by the CP, the autopsy was promptly carried out by some of the best forensic pathologists in the country in the presence of family members.

While we await the result, we urge everyone to remain calm and confident in the process. There is absolutely no underhand dealing, as feared by some concerned persons.

“In the meantime, other aspects of the investigation are progressing.

Recall that the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12, and the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.