Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi A.K.A Suara is Dead

“It is with a heavy heart but with total submission to God that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi (Suara), who went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“We are consoled because we know that he has gone to rest. We kindly request that the family be allowed some privacy in this time of grief. More details about the burial will be communicated soon.”

His colleague, Husseini Shaibu, Pays Tribute

“I have been reliably informed that veteran actor Chief Yemi Adeyemi aka Suara has transited.

Popular as Suara, Chief Adeyemi rode to prominence playing Suara in the long rested ‘Oh Father, Oh Daughter’ series of the hugely popular Super Story stories by Wale Adenuga Productions.

BabaSuara as some of us his younger colleagues simply called him, reportedly “acted out” this Sunday. Journey well Baba Suara. You will be surely missed.