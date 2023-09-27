Unwise Sacrifices (1) By Funke Egbemode

More and more women are making foolish sacrifices in relationships that are not guaranteed to lead to happy endings. And I ask, when you go under the knife to achieve a slimer waist, are you doing it for yourself or to please a man? Have you thought seriously about what the man you are getting cosmetic surgery to please thinks of you? A lot of men encourage their side chicks to do things they’d never ask their wives or daughters to do. If a man thinks your butt lift or tummy tuck will create medical or health challenges for you later in life, does he not reserve the right to dump you when he has had his fill so he doesn’t get sucked into avoidable future medical expenses? If you are vain enough to go beyond henna to please a man, be brave enough to own the consequences.

I still do not understand why women do dumb things to keep men interested. Is it that we are just plain dumb or shamelessly desperate? Why do we bleach our skin, risk our kidneys and livers just so men can look in our direction? Is it that we skipped biology classes when ‘Excretion’ was being taught in secondary school or we just don’t care whether we live or die? You see women who sell roasted corn by the roadside bleaching until they turn dirty pink right before your eyes and you wonder if they do it for their husbands or concubines. A husband who can’t set you up in a shop is not the one you should risk or give up your skin or kidney for. I know the men are at this point going to scream “Not all men will be rich”. Fine, and I scream right back, “No woman should give up her kidney for any man, poor or rich”. But do my sisters listen? Do they learn? Do they care what happens to them beyond the few naira notes thrown at them for a few years the men are interested?

Does he want you to bleach or tone or you have decided to ‘whiten’ your skin because you think a fair skin will keep him interested, take a pause and ask yourself: for how long will you bleach and for how long will he be interested? And for what exactly, a new phone, a few aso-ebi and ‘woroworo’ jewelry? Maybe he’ll even pay your rent for a year or two. Is that why you are assaulting your skin and kidney? A session of dialysis per session costs about N30,000 and kidney transplant can cost as high as N20M. That is what you are risking for a foolish phone and cheap rent? Lady, if you have the sense God gave a goose, you will reassess your life, that relationship and draw up a table of pros and cons of what you are doing to yourself just so one man will not look at another woman. His mother did not have only you in mind when he took him for circumcision, so ‘borrow yourself some brain’…