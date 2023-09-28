Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Counter coup foiled in Burkina Faso, plotters arrested
Counter coup foiled in Burkina Faso, plotters arrested

A coup attempt against Burkina Faso’s military rulers has been thwarted by the country’s intelligence and security services, authorities said.

Burkina Faso’s military rulers said in a statement on Wednesday that army officers and others had planned to seize power and plunge the country into “chaos”.

“Officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilisation have been arrested and others are actively sought,” a spokesman for the ruling military Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo said in a statement without providing details.

The latest coup attempt occurred on Tuesday, according to the statement.

The military government said it would seek to shed “all possible light on this plot” and that it regretted “that officers whose oath is to defend their homeland have strayed into an undertaking of this nature”.

The country’s military prosecutor later said that four people had been arrested and two were on the run. An investigation has been opened based on “credible allegations about a plot against state security implicating officers”, the prosecutor said.

