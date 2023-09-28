Kano spends N20m for Mass Wedding (1,800 couples)..1st batch

Due to the recent economic downturn currently plaguing the nation, the Kano state has turn attention to what it consider a big societal challenge.

Many people want to participate in the mass wedding especially girls and women whose parents want to marry them off but are unable to afford the cost of preparing the wedding process.

YOUNEWS understand s that 3,200 couples are set for 2nd batch .Over 4, 000 had Registered

The said amount, N20m, We further learnt was not set aside for the Walima (wedding party) only .

It covers the pre-wedding activities including three days induction course for the couple and the entrepreneurship course for the women.

“An entrepreneurship course would be organized for the women. You know the women are to be given N20,000 each as capital, so when they learn a business skill such as soap making, car wash production, pomade, etc., they will be able to start a business with that capital. These are the things the said amount would be spent on.”

It would be recalled that the administration of the state government headed by Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has earmarked over N800 million for mass weddings to procure furniture, food items, and clothing materials, dowry, and capital for 1,800 intending couples under its mass wedding scheme.

The Kano State Hisbah Board said over 4, 000 prospective couples have registered to participate in the state-planned mass wedding scheduled for next month.

The board added that it had succeeded in selecting 1,800 couples and they were already being scheduled for medical screening as part of the prerequisite arrangement of the mass wedding proceedings.

The selected couples would be subjected to HIV/AIDS, genotype and drug tests before they would finally be drafted for the sponsored mass wedding scheduled for next month.

Though the state government intended to marry off 1,800 in the first batch, over 4, 000 intended couples trooped to the board to get registered.