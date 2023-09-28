Opinion : What would be the reform after Mohbad’s autopsy is out ?

No be today, Nigerians are good at “losing the plot” we get carried away with inanities and we forget the main issue.

See how we lost the plot on #ENDSARS and everyone started chasing shadows. We lost a great opportunity for Police Reform, till date the rubbles on the struggle caused a departure from what we initially were pursuing- which was simply “Police Brutality” see what became of the protest till date. Remember when the Nigerian Customs were harassing people on the road and mandating people to go pay custom duties (which was supposedly paid by the car dealer at the point of importing the car) and they would impound your car regardless of where one was found on the express road. The Senate took it up and everyone waited for the thing to be addressed when the custom Boss was invited, we also lost the plot when the Senate started dragging about him not wearing Nigerian customs uniform and him wearing native because he was Ex Army, bla bla bla, the whole thing went down without addressing the issue till date.

We are good at losing the plot. Here is an opportunity to address drug related and gang related issues amongst the youth, but watch after the autopsy report comes out and how the people and Governmemr will react. Another “plot” about to be lost.

@ bossmoney