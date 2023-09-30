Iyabo Ojo Gives Condition for Mohbad’s Wife Conduct DNA Test

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated those pressuring Omowunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated those pressuring Omowunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

Naija News reports that after self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo made the demeaning accusation that Mohbad’s son belongs to Lagos Socialite, Sam Larry, some Nigerians have continued to ask the singer’s wife to conduct a DNA test on their five-month-old son.

A Nigerian businessman, Larry Omodia, recently pledged to provide N10 million to support Mohbad’s widow for an all-expense to conduct the DNA test if she agreed.

Reacting via her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo said the calls for a DNA test were a distraction on the quest to get justice for the late Mohbad.

She noted that the public cannot request a DNA test, stressing that the late singer never doubted the child’s paternity.

The movie star warned that critics should stop bullying Omawunmi, adding a DNA test will be conducted if the security officers investigating the death feel it is necessary to perform the test.