Iyabo Ojo & Tonto Dike get new casket for Mohbad’s 2nd burial

Nigerians are hailing Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh for Mohbad’s new casket.

YOUNEWS is aware that a pall bearer company, EBONY VAULT @ IKOYI decided to provide it free of charges.

The two actresses out of their own initiative approached the company, in quest for a befitting burial for Mohbad.

“The Ceo of @ebonyfuneralng gave us

A free casket

A free hall

A huge discount for the vault

A free pall bearers

A free horns men

2 fresh wreaths

2 wreath bearers

A horse carriage

Curiously too, the prominent Nigerian celebrities, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh are currently facing backlash for recording the process of buying the casket.

It is a mixed reaction.

Their decision to record the process of purchasing a new casket for Mohbad has ignited a debate among Nigerians.

Recall that in the midst of the discussions about Mohbad’s burial, many people had expressed concern that the initial casket in which he was buried was too small.

This concern prompted calls for a new, more fitting casket to honor the late artist properly. Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dike decided to take action by purchasing a new casket.

However, what raised eyebrows among netizens was their decision to record the process of buying the casket. Some Nigerians questioned whether Iyabo and Tonto’s decision to document this private moment was driven by genuine compassion or a desire for attention and clout.