Mohbad disvirgined me, Ready for DNA, no affair with Sam Larry – Wunmi

Omowunmi, the wife of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known by his stage name, Mohbad, has said that she is ready to have a DNA conducted on their son, Liam.

Omowunmi, who also gave an inkling into why she has not undergone DNA, spoke on the issue on Friday.

YOUNEWS recalls controversy over the paternity of Liam after the death of Mohbad, also known as Imole.

This followed allegations that the child belongs to a music promoter, Sam Balogun, also known as Sam Larry.

But speaking on Friday, Omowunmi said it was people around her that had stopped her from undergoing the DNA test.

She denounced ever having any intimate relationship with Sam Larry.

She wrote: “Please help me I’m ready for it.

“I have never had a physical conversation with Sam Larry in my life.

“I only greet him whenever I see him.

“Mohbad got me deflowered.

“How do I go about it?

“I’m ready.

“It’s just people around me, Most especially My lawyer.

“Can you help me speak to my sister?

“I am ready